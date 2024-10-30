Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.42. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.38.

View Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.