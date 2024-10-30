Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.13) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allbirds Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
