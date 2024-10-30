Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.13) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

About Allbirds

In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,432. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock worth $68,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.