Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.64. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.02 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.