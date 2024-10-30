Allworth Financial LP Sells 98 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $790,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

MSI opened at $458.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.38 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

