Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 6,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $666,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 30th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $618,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.67, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $91,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 772.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,560 shares of the software’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

