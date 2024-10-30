Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital FY2024 Earnings

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.56 and a twelve month high of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

