Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:BIP Q3 Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($1.09). The business had revenue of C$7.03 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.554 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.