Analysts Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $124.00

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

