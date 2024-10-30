Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $17.43

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 177,671 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

