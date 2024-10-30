Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $37.30

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,778.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,654.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vertex by 551.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 803,881 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Vertex by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $12,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

