Analyzing Holiday Island (HIHI) and The Competition

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 184 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Holiday Island to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holiday Island and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.33 Holiday Island Competitors $27.27 billion $467.55 million 23.64

Analyst Ratings

Holiday Island’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Holiday Island and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 903 5802 11900 316 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Holiday Island’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -23.39% -161.92% -15.19%

Risk & Volatility

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s peers have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holiday Island peers beat Holiday Island on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

