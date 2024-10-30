Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,202 shares of company stock worth $202,506.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.