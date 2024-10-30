Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,202 shares of company stock worth $202,506.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Further Reading

