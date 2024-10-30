ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 90,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

