ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 90,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Up 2.3 %
ANSS opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANSYS
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.