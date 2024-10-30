AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AON. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.