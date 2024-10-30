Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $270.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

NYSE AIT opened at $235.40 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $240.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,590,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

