Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

