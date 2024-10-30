ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ArcBest Price Performance
ArcBest stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
