Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

