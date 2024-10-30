Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACA

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arcosa by 272.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 152.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.