Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,197 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Cooper-Standard worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 36.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

