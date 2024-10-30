Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 741,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Stock Average Calculator
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.