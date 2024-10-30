Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 741,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

