Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 331,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $5,080,586. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

