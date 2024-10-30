Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

