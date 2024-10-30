Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 106 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $111.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
