Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 787 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

