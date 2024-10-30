Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

KCE stock opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.