Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $342,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $493,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth $7,023,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

FLXR stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.