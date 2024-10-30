Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $539,000 Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $131.06 and a 12 month high of $207.28. The company has a market cap of $882.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.57.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

