Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 734.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,804,000 after buying an additional 239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $213.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

