Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $596,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 232,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

