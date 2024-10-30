Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

