Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $585,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

