Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,677 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

BOTZ opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

