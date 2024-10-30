Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $225.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

