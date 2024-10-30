Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 64 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.