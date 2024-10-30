Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $494,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 87,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

