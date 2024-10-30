Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,488.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

