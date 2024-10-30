Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,810 shares of company stock worth $10,823,140. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.