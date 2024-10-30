Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

