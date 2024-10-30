Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.28 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

