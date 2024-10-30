Atb Cap Markets Issues Optimistic Forecast for WCN Earnings

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WCN opened at $180.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,020,000 after buying an additional 436,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 535,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,176,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,477,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,466,000 after buying an additional 248,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $940,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.