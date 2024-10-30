ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.1 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. ATEX Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
About ATEX Resources
