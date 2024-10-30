Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,374 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTCS stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

