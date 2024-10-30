Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,888 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

