Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $268,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

