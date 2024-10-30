Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $933.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

