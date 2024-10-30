Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $310.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.68 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 586.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

