Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

MNDY opened at $302.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.39. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 796.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $306.80.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

