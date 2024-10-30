Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.96 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

