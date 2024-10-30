Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.26. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
